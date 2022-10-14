Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 2.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.04. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.12. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

