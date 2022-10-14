Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 1,090 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $43.40. 65,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.