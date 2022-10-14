Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 1,343 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

LIN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

