Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 90 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.89. 14,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.05.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

