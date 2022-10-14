Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 278,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,187,650. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 235.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,025 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,441 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 39,333.9% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,943,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

