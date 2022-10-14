Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

JWN opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

