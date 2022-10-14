Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.
JWN opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
