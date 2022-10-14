Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.