Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.9 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. 83,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,808. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 554,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

