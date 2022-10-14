Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $28.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

Northland Power Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

