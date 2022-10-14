Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 795,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,698,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

