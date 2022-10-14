NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,130. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $55,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 545.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

