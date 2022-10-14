Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 3,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Novan has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Novan had a negative net margin of 390.11% and a negative return on equity of 236.13%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novan by 32.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 61.8% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

