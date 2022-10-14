Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 3,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Novan has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Novan had a negative net margin of 390.11% and a negative return on equity of 236.13%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novan by 32.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 61.8% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

