Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $83.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.71. 96,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,377,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVAX. Cowen decreased their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

