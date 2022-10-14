Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target Raised to 850.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from 825.00 to 850.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,316. The stock has a market cap of $234.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

