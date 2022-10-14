Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 370.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVZMY. BNP Paribas downgraded Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

