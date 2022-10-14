NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 298,701 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,147,000 after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

