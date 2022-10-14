Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $14.26

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $14.26 or 0.00074457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $83.99 million and $5.29 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.67 or 0.27675603 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010809 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

