Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 81,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,145,376 shares.The stock last traded at $25.86 and had previously closed at $21.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Up 23.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.