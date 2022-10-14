Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) were down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$114.12 and last traded at C$114.16. Approximately 189,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,672,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$97.92.

Nutrien Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$61.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$118.24.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 19.9600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

In related news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total value of C$116,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$64,656.76.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

