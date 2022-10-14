Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.83

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $10.10. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 447,195 shares traded.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 30.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

