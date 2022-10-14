Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.83

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $10.10. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 447,195 shares traded.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
