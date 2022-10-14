NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NV5 Global Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.60. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $97.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.27.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NV5 Global
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.