NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NV5 Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.60. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $97.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $444,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $2,007,053.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,162.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,273. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

