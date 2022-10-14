NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,502.50.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded down $18.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4,019.00. 91 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,754. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,186.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,262.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR will post 494.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

