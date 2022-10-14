NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,502.50.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded down $18.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4,019.00. 91 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,754. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,186.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,262.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR will post 494.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

