O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

OI opened at $15.05 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

