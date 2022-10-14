O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

