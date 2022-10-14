Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.14. 493,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,875,750. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

