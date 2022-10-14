Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,321,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. 7,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,002. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.18.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

