Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 170.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 2.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. 13,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

