Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 99,496 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 248.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,421 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in B2Gold by 10.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,092,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 300,323 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in B2Gold by 49.3% in the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,397,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 791,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of BTG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 500,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,834,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

