Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $31.27. 181,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,601. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

