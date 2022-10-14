Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 902,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,090,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

