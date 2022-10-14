Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 483,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,578,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

