Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 6,725 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 224,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

