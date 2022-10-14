Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.34. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245 in the last 90 days. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

