Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock remained flat at $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,571. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 520,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.