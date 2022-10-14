Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Ocado Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ocado Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ocado Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,158.57.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $4.65 on Monday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.