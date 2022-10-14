Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OXY traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.31. 195,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

