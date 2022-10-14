Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.