Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Oil States International Stock Down 1.8 %

OIS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 3,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $181.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Scott Moses acquired 58,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

