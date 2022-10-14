OKC Token (OKT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.43 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, OKC Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. OKC Token has a market cap of $253.01 million and $3.43 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKC Token token can now be bought for about $14.26 or 0.00074255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,737,129 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars.

