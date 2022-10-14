Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $7.89 on Thursday, reaching $260.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.28. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

