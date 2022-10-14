OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 602 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE UPS traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.96. 77,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.21.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.