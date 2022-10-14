OLO (NYSE:OLO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 29,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,861. OLO has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OLO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.