OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

OLO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. OLO has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.05.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

