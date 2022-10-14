OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading 4% Higher

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.06. 13,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,613,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

OLO Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OLO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 10.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

