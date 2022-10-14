Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

OFLX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. 9,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,688. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $161.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a market cap of $924.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Omega Flex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $1,065,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,874,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,466 shares of company stock worth $2,784,543 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after buying an additional 135,252 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,448,000 after buying an additional 101,884 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,551,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.