Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
OMER traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,311. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
