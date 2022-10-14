Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OMER traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,311. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omeros by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

