OmniaVerse Trading Down 37.3% Over Last 7 Days (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $169,319.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.37 or 0.27583633 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.