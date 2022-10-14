ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of STKS opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.31. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $81.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 322,866 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 63.6% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 817,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 318,025 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 43.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 649,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 184.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 94,265 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.