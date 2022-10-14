Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.98 ($0.13), with a volume of 33263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.14).

Online Blockchain Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.40 and a current ratio of 17.40.

About Online Blockchain

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

