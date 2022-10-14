Ontology Market Cap Reaches $182.48 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $182.48 million and $27.18 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.53 or 0.06640297 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00080820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology (ONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Ontology has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 875,249,524 in circulation. The last known price of Ontology is 0.20824757 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $13,524,108.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ont.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

